Steam Deck Owners Can Use This Free App To Play Non-Steam Games

The Steam Deck is one of the most popular handheld game consoles on the market, and the Steam library is absolutely jam-packed with industry-lauded games, including titles like Counter-Strike 2, No Man's Sky, and Apex Legends. But is there any way to play games that aren't featured in the Steam library? There is, and we have intuitive tools like Heroic Games Launcher to thank for giving us a comprehensive SteamOS workaround.

Heroic Games Launcher (HGL) is a free, open-source game launcher with an active user community that consistently updates the software. HGL is compatible with Linux, Windows, and macOS, and gives players a plug-and-play means of accessing the Epic Games Store, GOG, and Amazon Prime Games launchers. Gone are the days of having to boot your Steam Deck with Windows to download non-Steam titles.

Of course, there isn't just a Download Now for this third-party tool built into SteamOS, but rest assured, your friends at BGR will teach you how to get Heroic Games Launcher up and running on your Steam Deck in no time.