You Can Extend Your Steam Deck's Battery - Here's How

The Steam Deck is a powerful handheld console, but at the end of the day, portable consumer tech is only as strong as its built-in battery will allow. And as far as Steam hardware goes, what we're working with is rechargeable lithium-ion technology. Depending on what version of the Deck you own (LCD or OLED), you could be looking at anywhere from 2 to 12 hours of gameplay.

These aren't the worst numbers, but if you want to consistently maximize your Steam Deck's battery life, there are several gaming and performance features you can adjust to get the most out of your console before it's time to recharge again. In fact, one of the easiest ways to start increasing playtime is with something as simple as screen brightness.

Press the three dots button on your Deck to open the Quick Access panel, then tap the gear icon to open Quick Settings. Use the Brightness adjuster to raise or lower screen visibility. You can also press the Steam button > Settings > Display for more advanced controls, including the option to turn Adaptive Brightness on or off. Of course, limiting screen brightness levels isn't the only way to get more battery life out of your Steam Deck, so you can play more games. Here are a few other methods we recommend.