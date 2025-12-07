You Can Turn Your Old PC Into A TV Gaming Console With This One Trick

Valve has recently announced a new Steam Machine, and this small PC looks like it's going to be the talk of 2026. But what if you have an older PC or one of those fun little mini-PCs and want to have a similar experience on your TV? You might be surprised that it's fairly easy to take a spare PC and turn it into an impressive TV-based gaming console. While older machines might not be able to play those fancy AAA titles released this year, computers with outdated parts like a Ryzen 5 processor and a dedicated graphics card like GeForce GTX 1650 would make for a great retro or indie gaming console.

This trick will work on any computer running Windows 10 or macOS 12 and up, as well as on the most up-to-date versions of Ubuntu. This is all possible thanks to Steam's built-in Big Picture Mode. Valve has designed Big Picture Mode to be used with a TV while supporting several game controllers. This allows users to enjoy their Steam library from the comfort of their own couch. I myself have an ACEMAGICIAN AMR5 mini gaming PC that I picked up a few years back to use exactly for this purpose, and all it requires is a couple of clicks to enable.