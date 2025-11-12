Steam Users Rejoice - Valve Just Announced Its Own PC

Steam fans, it's time to party. Valve's Steam Deck has been a go-to for any gamer looking to take their Steam gaming library on the go, and now the company is looking to get folks back into their gaming chairs with a newly-announced PC and controller. This is in addition to the Steam Frame VR headset Valve revealed today, which should give gamers a highly impressive arsenal for everything related to its gaming platform.

The new Steam Machine is a small PC that's going to be a desktop version of everything folks love about the Steam Deck, but with significantly more power. Promising to provide easy streaming connections, solid specs, and more, the new Steam Machine also has a few more tricks up its sleeve thanks to its compatibility with the new Steam Controller, which has its own surprises to offer.

Currently, there is no price set for either the Steam Machine or the Steam Controller, though fans can expect both devices to release sometime in 2026. Without a proper price tag at the current moment, don't recycle your desktop gaming rig just yet, but there's a lot under the hood of the Steam Machine that can potentially make this a must-have for certain gamers. From playing Xbox games remotely to even playing Nintendo Switch games, there's a lot you can do with a Steam Deck, and it'll be interesting to see if the Steam Machine has the same versatility.