Yes, You Can Play Nintendo Switch Games On Your Steam Deck - Here's How

To play a Switch game on a Steam Deck, you need an emulator. This software mimics (i.e., emulates) the OS of a game console and lets you run programs you normally couldn't. However, there is considerable confusion surrounding emulation and its legality, particularly when discussing gaming.

Some people might claim video game emulation is illegal since it is (or at least encourages) piracy. That is a half-truth at best. According to one of Nintendo's lawyers, Koji Nishiura, emulators themselves aren't illegal. What truly matters is how someone uses them. An emulator on its own can't do anything; it's like a Game Boy without a cartridge. This raises the question of how someone plays games on an emulator, which is the true crux of the controversy.

In order to play a video game on a console or an emulator, you need its ROM, or Read-Only Memory. All game data on a cartridge or disc is read-only memory and can't be overwritten. The doesn't include save files, which are saved elsewhere. To emulate a title, you need to dump the ROM off the physical media and onto a computer. This process is generally considered legal if you own the actual games. However, if you obtain ROMs for games you don't own or download them from the internet for games you do own, then it's considered piracy. That's where the confusion comes from, so if you wish to continue, make sure all your ROMs are legal.