5 Ways To Use Your Steam Deck's USB-C Port
Valve's Steam Deck arguably reinvented the gaming handheld. The OLED version has a crisp, ultra-low-latency display that beats the Nintendo Switch 2's screen resolution, even though the former is the older model. Whether you want to play indies or rip and tear in "Doom: The Dark Ages," this handheld console is a beast. A few extras can make it even better, like a screen protector, case, and thumb stick grips. The Ultra version of the Killswitch case, available through dbrand, comes with all of that, plus a hardshell screen cover and a kickstand. If you want to maximize functionality and performance, though, you've got to leverage the USB-C port.
The Steam Deck's USB-C port does it all, from power to data transfer and beyond. Anything you can connect to your home desktop, you can use on the Steam Deck. Whether you're taking the console on a trip, using it as a portable computer, or just wanting a more ergonomic way to play your favorite games, the USB-C port provides a solution. Let's explore some of the best USB-C accessories for your Steam Deck.
USB-C hub
As with a Nintendo Switch 2, to get the most out of your Steam Deck, you need a dock that allows you to play your games on the big screen. This is ideal if you're playing with others, or if you want to take advantage of the larger display to immerse yourself in a game. Whichever is true for you, a USB-C hub can help you do it.
While there are many USB-C docks available for the Steam Deck, you can't go wrong with the official Steam Deck Dock, which costs $79. The official dock has a built-in USB-C cable that connects to the console, a USB-C power input port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.4, a gigabit Ethernet port, and three USB 3.1 ports. One reason Valve's official dock is better is that it receives frequent updates, ensuring its functionality.
In addition to being one of the best handheld gaming consoles, the Steam Deck is also a fully functioning computer running a Linux-based operating system. With the ability to download software and access productivity sites like Google Docs via the browser, the Steam Deck is a viable alternative to a desktop PC or a laptop (albeit with much less power). The Steam Deck Dock also comes in handy here, allowing you to connect to a monitor and use peripherals, like a mouse and keyboard. Whether you're traveling or need a second computer for on-the-go productivity, the Steam Deck Dock gives you the best chance for a desktop PC-like experience.
Mechanical keyboard
If you plan to use your Steam Deck for productivity, a keyboard is a must-have. Larger keyboards are an option, but smaller ones take up less space and are lighter when traveling. The EPOMAKER TH40, available for $80 on Amazon, is an affordable, wireless keyboard with a 40% profile. You can connect via wire, a 2.4 GHz dongle, or Bluetooth. It also includes switches that allow you to tinker with the speed, sound, and feel of your typing experience. This keyboard works with up to four layers, allowing you to quickly access keys on the smaller profile. This may take some getting used to, but you can program the accessory to customize the keys on each layer.
If you want a similar-sized keyboard with a different profile, look for a 40% ortholinear keyboard. Ortholinear keyboards have non-staggered rows, meaning the keys are arranged in a perfect grid. There is a learning curve involved, but the key arrangement suits some people, improving typing speed and reducing errors. These keyboards are also more ergonomic. The smaller size means you'll still have to use layers to access numbers, symbols, and other keys, but it can be worth it. The Drop + OLKB Planck V7 keyboard is a popular choice. In addition to the keyboard kit, you'll also need to purchase keycaps, switches, and a switch plate. You do have to put the keyboard together, but it's not complicated, and there's no soldering required. If you like building PCs, you might even have fun.
Fight stick
Using a fight stick makes fighting games more fun and brings the arcade experience into your living room. While the PS5's DualDense controller might secretly be a top-tier option for fighting games, the community still loves some traditional gear. One upside of the Steam Deck is its compatibility with the majority of fight sticks, or arcade sticks, many of which are off-limits to certain console players. This is because fight sticks are typically made to be used exclusively with certain consoles, meaning users have to buy converter devices to use an Xbox fight stick on a PlayStation, for example. The Steam Deck, because it's a PC, doesn't have this limitation.
For a traditional fight stick experience, consider the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick, which is made for the Nintendo Switch and PCs. This is an entry-level fight stick with solid performance and multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth. It features a retro gaming aesthetic that looks at home in any game room, but you can also customize it with different color buttons or a higher-quality lever.
Lever-less fight sticks with all-button layouts are also gaining popularity. This type of fight stick makes entering inputs easier, and it reduces errors while executing special moves. The Haute42 C16 is a lever-less fight stick that offers a lot of value for the $97 it costs on Amazon. Not only can you change the controller's art, but you can also customize the buttons and LED lights via your web browser. If you're looking to hop into a fighting game, give this one a try.
Pro-style wired controller
In terms of ergonomics, the Steam Deck is better than most handhelds thanks to the generous grips that extend below the device. That said, many users still experience fatigue, especially after a few hours of play. This could be due to the console's size and the distance between its buttons, or it could be an issue of weight. Putting your Steam Deck down for a few minutes can help, but if you're trying to power through a difficult "Hollow Knight: Silksong" boss, try using a wired controller that's more ergonomic for your hands.
The $80 PowerA Fusion Pro 4 is a wired Xbox Series X|S controller that should feel familiar to most gamers. It comes with features such as Hall Effect modules (which prevent stick drift), thumbsticks with adjustable heights, triggers with customizable travel distance, and programmable buttons under the controller.
You can also wire the $200 PDP Victix Pro BFG to improve the latency between the wireless device and your console. This is a premium controller with swappable modules, allowing you to change the joysticks, D-pad, and face buttons. If you want to use it as a fighting game controller, for example, you can swap in the six-button module, which replaces the right joystick. The controller comes in Xbox or PlayStation variants, though both work on the Steam Deck.
Power bank
The Steam Deck's battery life varies greatly depending on the games you play. Less graphically intensive games or older titles will consume less battery, while newer titles with cutting-edge graphics will drain the battery in just a few hours. You can extend your Steam Deck's battery by tweaking the in-game settings, such as lowering the resolution, shadows, detail, and anti-aliasing. Additionally, adjusting the display's refresh rate or activating half-rate shading can increase battery life at the expense of performance. When the battery eventually runs dry, the included 45W charger lets you play as you charge. However, if there's no outlet in sight, your best bet is a battery bank with a power output greater than 45W.
This 20,000mAh Anker Power Bank is a great option that fits within most budgets. The power bank, which retails for $70 and goes on sale for as little as $52.49, has a total output of 87W. The max single-port output is rated at 65W, which is more than enough to charge your Steam Deck. With 20,000mAh, this battery bank can charge the original Steam Deck roughly twice before it will need topping up. Just keep in mind that performance will be slightly lower when charging an OLED Steam Deck, as the newer device uses a larger battery.