5 Ways To Use Your Steam Deck's USB-C Port

As with a Nintendo Switch 2, to get the most out of your Steam Deck, you need a dock that allows you to play your games on the big screen. This is ideal if you're playing with others, or if you want to take advantage of the larger display to immerse yourself in a game. Whichever is true for you, a USB-C hub can help you do it.

While there are many USB-C docks available for the Steam Deck, you can't go wrong with the official Steam Deck Dock, which costs $79. The official dock has a built-in USB-C cable that connects to the console, a USB-C power input port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.4, a gigabit Ethernet port, and three USB 3.1 ports. One reason Valve's official dock is better is that it receives frequent updates, ensuring its functionality.

In addition to being one of the best handheld gaming consoles, the Steam Deck is also a fully functioning computer running a Linux-based operating system. With the ability to download software and access productivity sites like Google Docs via the browser, the Steam Deck is a viable alternative to a desktop PC or a laptop (albeit with much less power). The Steam Deck Dock also comes in handy here, allowing you to connect to a monitor and use peripherals, like a mouse and keyboard. Whether you're traveling or need a second computer for on-the-go productivity, the Steam Deck Dock gives you the best chance for a desktop PC-like experience.