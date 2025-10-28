Steam Deck Users Can Play Xbox Games Remotely With This Free App

Using something like the Heroic Launcher to play non-Steam games on the Steam Deck works great for Epic Games, but it doesn't work as well for Xbox games. If you want access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, you have a few options. You can install Microsoft Edge on your Steam Deck, which will give you access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service through the browser, but it lacks a number of features. Or you can go with Better xCloud, an open-source alternative designed to address what the stock Edge experience lacks.

One of the most notable features Better xCloud provides that isn't available through Edge alone is the ability to play your Xbox games remotely from other browsers, such as Google Chrome. In addition to alternative browsers, Better xCloud reduces lag and supports 1080p streaming resolution for games. You can even stream when on another network, making it a fantastic way to gain access to your collection of Xbox games while on the go.

Players can also tweak a multitude of settings that aren't available through the traditional Xbox Cloud Gaming experience inside the Edge browser. Those who subscribe to Game Pass can adjust the bitrate of their stream, configure the renderer being used, and even play around with several clarity boost features.