Steam Deck Users Can Play Xbox Games Remotely With This Free App
Using something like the Heroic Launcher to play non-Steam games on the Steam Deck works great for Epic Games, but it doesn't work as well for Xbox games. If you want access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, you have a few options. You can install Microsoft Edge on your Steam Deck, which will give you access to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service through the browser, but it lacks a number of features. Or you can go with Better xCloud, an open-source alternative designed to address what the stock Edge experience lacks.
One of the most notable features Better xCloud provides that isn't available through Edge alone is the ability to play your Xbox games remotely from other browsers, such as Google Chrome. In addition to alternative browsers, Better xCloud reduces lag and supports 1080p streaming resolution for games. You can even stream when on another network, making it a fantastic way to gain access to your collection of Xbox games while on the go.
Players can also tweak a multitude of settings that aren't available through the traditional Xbox Cloud Gaming experience inside the Edge browser. Those who subscribe to Game Pass can adjust the bitrate of their stream, configure the renderer being used, and even play around with several clarity boost features.
Better xCloud gives you more control
Additional Better xCloud tools allow for fine-tuning and adjusting visual elements such as sharpness, saturation, and more. One feature that may make it a must-have for gamers is the native mouse and keyboard support, giving you more ways to play. The plugin even provides access to touch screen support and screenshot capabilities, which are lacking through the stock Edge experience.
With Better xCloud, you get a ton of features and settings that make Xbox Cloud Gaming a much more robust experience on the Steam Deck, and the best part is that it's totally free. The application gives you some impressive granular control, something great for those who love to tinker with their settings in order to get every ounce of speed and power from their device.
Because this is all done through a browser plugin, Better xCloud works on more than just your Steam Deck. You can install it on Android boxes, Meta Quest VR headsets, Apple phones and laptops, and more. It'll even work on LG TVs with webOS 22 or higher, making it a great option for sets like the LG B4 OLED. With all the games you'll now be able to play, you might want to look into ways of extending the battery life of your Steam Deck.