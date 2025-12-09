Flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra come with up to 16GB of RAM in the higher storage models, but they're also pricey. The base model of the S25 Ultra comes with 12GB of RAM, while the latest iPhone models feature 8GB in the iPhone 17 and up to 12GB of RAM in the iPhone 17 Pro. On the other end of the spectrum, budget or affordable phones often come with 4GB to 6GB of RAM. These numbers are all over the place. What's the sweet spot, and how much RAM does your smartphone actually need to run optimally?

First of all, RAM stands for random access memory and refers to the total size of the memory chips inside your device responsible for active use. Compared to flash storage, which is most similar to a hard drive, RAM is where all of the data for working or operational applications is stored. The more RAM you have, the more apps you can have open, the better you can multitask, and the smoother the experience is overall. Demanding apps and tasks take up more space; mobile gaming, for example, requires higher amounts of RAM to run properly.

A good amount of RAM for an ideal performance on modern smartphones is 8GB to 12GB, a solid middle ground between budget and flagship phones. That's because newer phones have apps and software running in the background that require large and available amounts of RAM, even before you open any additional applications. Google's Pixel 10 actually locks away some RAM for AI tools, so less will be available to you. This is why a device with anything less than 8GB of RAM will likely result in poor performance, hang-ups, or slow app loading times. It also has to do with how Android and iOS handle RAM altogether.