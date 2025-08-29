Google's Pixel 10 Locks Away RAM For AI, But There Seems To Be An Easy Fix

The hits just keep coming for Google's new Pixel 10. This time, it looks like the listed 12GB of RAM on the phone doesn't tell the whole story. Instead, at least 3GB of that memory is permanently locked up by the phone's AI systems, even if you never plan to use them. It was never in doubt that AI would be a selling point for the Pixel 10. Google has been pushing out more Gemini-powered features to its phones for a couple of years now. Some of these features are intriguing, like Magic Eraser. But that doesn't mean everyone wants to use them, and certainly not every day.

However, that doesn't seem to be stopping Google from tying some of the phone's included memory to ensure the AI apps and features are always at the ready. According to a detailed breakdown of the Pixel 10's hardware performance by Android Authority, it looks like Google may have more than 3GB of RAM tied up specifically to handle AI tasks on the new flagship.

This isn't especially surprising, as the company has used the same methods on previous Pixel devices to help make AI systems feel more responsive and snappier. But it could become an issue for power users who regularly use demanding apps on their phones.