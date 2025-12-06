6 Hidden Mac Settings That Instantly Boost Productivity

Apple's Mac offerings have been setting the standard for productivity and efficiency for generations, as these computers strike the best balance between software and hardware capabilities. Specifically on the software side, macOS offers a well-crafted, user-friendly experience that fosters productivity through its feature-rich yet straightforward interface. The first-party apps provide robust functionality through the Apple ecosystem that creates a synergy between your Mac and the rest of your devices, including the iPhone and the iPad, thus making it convenient to universally manage tasks and notifications. Still, this is just the top layer of the whole Mac experience, and even seasoned users may be unfamiliar with its true capabilities beyond the surface.

Whether you're a long-term user or someone getting into Macs for the first time, there are several lesser-known macOS native settings. You can automate mundane workflows via a library of pre-built actions, or enable multitasking like a pro via grouping multiple apps to avoid clutter. As such, this list dives into six lesser-known Mac settings you should consider to boost productivity instantly.