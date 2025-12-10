10 Best TV Soundbars For Audiophiles, According To Experts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People who think of themselves as true audiophiles tend to have a bit of an aversion towards soundbars. This skepticism doesn't necessarily stem from the fact that soundbars are bad, but because full-fledged home theater setups can often sound better. To simulate the experience of something like a 5.1 home theater system — one that actually has five speakers and a dedicated subwoofer — soundbars rely on digital signal processing. In lower-end models, this design can negatively affect sound quality aspects like tonal balance and stereo imaging.

Modern soundbars have evolved beyond that early reputation. Many contemporary models include discrete side and upward-firing speakers, dedicated subwoofers, and automatic room calibration. Most modern soundbars also feature an HDMI eARC connection, which helps support surround sound formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

You can find some soundbars under $200 that punch well above their weight. Meanwhile, higher-end models can sometimes rival the spatial immersion of home theater systems. Options include established brands such as Sonos, Samsung, and LG, as well as specialized manufacturers like Nakamichi. This article covers the best soundbars for audiophiles across a variety of budgets and only includes models with strong feedback from expert testing sources like RTings, backed by real-world experience and knowledge from the writers.