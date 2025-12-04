Sam Altman Wants OpenAI To Go To Space, And He's Not Talking About Mars

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is keen on building a space-oriented business, according to The Wall Street Journal – a move that may intensify the rivalry between Altman and Elon Musk. However, Altman's motives do not necessarily match Musk's plans for his well-known rocket company. While Musk has been building reusable SpaceX rockets to eventually power manned missions to Mars, Altman is reportedly interested in a different type of space exploration and colonization. A rocket company owned and/or operated by OpenAI will allow it to deploy AI data centers in space and harness the sun's energy to power them. Building AI data centers in space could eventually prove cheaper to operate in the future, in addition to reducing the environmental burden on the Earth.

According to WSJ, Altman negotiated a space deal with a startup called Stoke Space that's working on Nova — a reusable rocket. Stoke was founded by former employees of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' rocket company — one of the biggest competitors to Musk's SpaceX. Y Combinator, a startup incubator, has invested in Stoke. The conversations between Altman and Stoke started in the summer and picked up in the fall, without resulting in a deal. Altman sought for OpenAI to either buy a rocket company or partner with one. One of the proposed deals was for the AI firm to make a series of investments in Stoke, which would have given OpenAI a controlling stake. Eventually, OpenAI would have invested billions of dollars in the startup.