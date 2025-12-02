Code Red At OpenAI: ChatGPT Improvements Coming Soon After Gemini 3 Scare

A discovery in the ChatGPT Android app's beta version a few days ago suggested that OpenAI would soon display ads on ChatGPT's free tier. Soon after, The Wall Street Journal and The Information reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman issued a "code red" memo on Monday to employees, for an effort to deliver improvements to the ChatGPT models in response to Google's recently released Gemini 3, which outscored OpenAI's AI models in various key benchmarks. The code red call to action is a direct response to a threat to OpenAI's revenue streams. The company has more than 800 million monthly users, but most of them are on the free tier. Gemini's user base has risen significantly in the past few months, from 450 million in July to 650 million in October.

The Nano Banana image generator is seen as a catalyst, having been released in August. Google rolled out Gemini 3 Pro last month, followed by an improved Nano Banana Pro image generator. Anthropic has also released Claude Opus 4.5, which rivals Gemini 3 and GPT-5. Thus, OpenAI risks losing users, including paid subscribers, to its biggest rivals. Moreover, OpenAI isn't profitable. It has to keep raising money to run its business and build more data centers. The AI firm will have to grow its revenue to $200 billion in 2030 to turn a profit.