Nano Banana Pro Is Out, And Its AI Infographics Are Going Viral

What's great about Nano Banana Pro is that it can use the content you upload with the prompt or search the web via Google Search for information it might require to create the images you requested. That comes in handy for creating infographic-style visuals that can be helpful in various scenarios, including learning about a complex subject, summarizing a research paper, or creating a presentation. Google provided the Nano Banana Pro sample above to showcase the infographic abilities of the model. Here's the prompt used for it: "Create an infographic that shows how to make elaichi chai."

Users put the new image generation model to the test, sharing their infographics and diagrams on social media. The Nano Banana Pro images below received anywhere from thousands to tens of thousands of views at the time of this writing. They should give you a better idea of the advanced text rendering abilities of Nano Banana Pro.

Nano Banana Pro is so good that it one shotted an entire detailed menu without a single spelling mistake! Long generated text is officially solved! I had to give it a try as this was previously impossible. Well done Google! @GoogleDeepMind pic.twitter.com/NeEwUMBASu — Travis Davids (@MrDavids1) November 20, 2025

fighting the urge to go ooo for a month just to play with the new nano banana. best christmas present🎄!!! pic.twitter.com/g4yu2CRcms — Yask Srivastava (@yask123) November 20, 2025

Wow! NanoBanana Pro is incredible! This is a perfect cartoon depicting the activation of a T cell with the full signaling cascade! I only asked it to draw the interaction & show the signaling & it figured out the rest! I am declaring that image-level AGI has now been achieved! pic.twitter.com/mIGjqtkoYL — Derya Unutmaz, MD (@DeryaTR_) November 20, 2025

For visual learners like me, this is probably the best feature of Nano Banana Pro I was reading a paper on Structural and thermodynamics stability of T4 Lysozyme mutants https://t.co/5rhbF9ugpf pic.twitter.com/ueq8pjdVd8 — nabbo (bio/acc) (@TensorTwerker) November 20, 2025

Nano banana Pro: "i need a flowchart for how to toast bread, make it as wacky and over the top and complicated as possible." Not absolutely perfect, but I can't believe how much there is a coherent through-line, how clear the text is, and also parts of it are actually funny? pic.twitter.com/YaoGQ28eRU — Ethan Mollick (@emollick) November 20, 2025

obsessed with these annotated diagrams. made all of them with nano banana pro. google cooked. pic.twitter.com/PU8ynAG9MI — Sahil (@sahilypatel) November 20, 2025

Make an infographic of this person's life based on this article: [Wikipedia Page] Made using Nano Banana Pro pic.twitter.com/RCgdHF9cKI — CHRIS FIRST (@chrisfirst) November 20, 2025

Make a poster showing the stages of a person as they live their life, trying to achieve happiness through things and then through relationships, and then through awakening and finally surrender ( impressive ) pic.twitter.com/kJcevheHmt — mkenoyer #HumanityForward (@mkenoyer) November 20, 2025