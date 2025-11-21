Nano Banana Pro Is Out, And Its AI Infographics Are Going Viral

By Chris Smith
The Nano Banana Pro AI model name on an iPhone display. Cheng Xin/Getty Images

Google unveiled the Nano Banana Pro model on Thursday after weeks of speculation from AI fans who have either tested the unreleased AI image generator or viewed the Nano Banana Pro samples shared on social media. The images created with the test version of Nano Banana Pro teased the improvements Google made to its viral image generator, including support for improved text rendering. In a blog post, Google highlighted Nano Banana Pro's text abilities in the announcement, suggesting various use cases for the model. The Gemini 3 Pro Image model can show data "as infographics" and turn handwritten notes into diagrams. It turns out that Gemini users who have received access to Nano Banana Pro are using the new model to create infographics and text-rich images that take advantage of Gemini 3's new abilities.

Google explained that Nano Banana Pro uses enhanced reasoning, world knowledge, and real-time information when generating images. It also highlighted the model's ability to handle text. "Nano Banana Pro is the best model for creating images with correctly rendered and legible text directly in the image, whether you're looking for a short tagline or a long paragraph," Google said. "Gemini 3 is great at understanding depth and nuance, which unlocks a world of possibilities with image editing and generation — especially with text." Google said that Nano Banana Pro supports more detailed text than before, and "a wider variety of textures, fonts, and calligraphy." Also, the model can generate text in multiple languages or translate the text for content that needs to be adapted to international markets. Unsurprisingly, testers have used Nano Banana Pro to create all sorts of text-rich images, including infographics and diagrams.

Nano Banana Pro can create detailed infographics

An infographic made with Nano Banana Pro. Google

What's great about Nano Banana Pro is that it can use the content you upload with the prompt or search the web via Google Search for information it might require to create the images you requested. That comes in handy for creating infographic-style visuals that can be helpful in various scenarios, including learning about a complex subject, summarizing a research paper, or creating a presentation. Google provided the Nano Banana Pro sample above to showcase the infographic abilities of the model. Here's the prompt used for it: "Create an infographic that shows how to make elaichi chai."

Users put the new image generation model to the test, sharing their infographics and diagrams on social media. The Nano Banana Pro images below received anywhere from thousands to tens of thousands of views at the time of this writing. They should give you a better idea of the advanced text rendering abilities of Nano Banana Pro.

