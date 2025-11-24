Claude Opus 4.5 Is Official: Infinite Chat, Self-Improving Agents, And More

After launching Claude Sonnet 4.5 (late September) and Claude Haiku 4.5 (mid-October), Anthropic on Monday unveiled a new frontier AI model, Claude Opus 4.5, which features state-of-the-art (SOTA) performance in various tasks. Anthropic said the new model "sets a new standard across coding, office tasks, and computer use," delivering improvements on existing capabilities and introducing new features. For example, Infinite Chat is a new feature available to paid subscribers that fixes one of the top complaints from Claude users: context window limit errors. Anthropic says that Claude Opus 4.5 now lets the AI leverage memory to maintain context and consistency across files.

Anthropic also noted that Claude Opus 4.5 can produce various types of files, includifcopng documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, with "consistency, professional polish, and domain awareness." The new model also supports agents for repetitive tasks by directly controlling the computer or browser. Anthropic said that Claude Opus 4.5 achieves "a new state-of-the-art" for production code, computer use, and sophisticated agents. The latter include Claude for Chrome, which is available to all Max users.

Also, Claude Opus 4.5 agents can autonomously improve their capabilities. They can reach peak performance after four iterations, compared to rivals, which can't match Claude agents after 10 repetitions. The Claude Opus 4.5 agents can retain insights from the past to apply to future work.