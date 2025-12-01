ChatGPT Will Soon Display Ads, New Leak Suggests

OpenAI celebrated ChatGPT's third anniversary over the weekend. The generative AI chatbot went viral in late November 2022, seeing tremendous growth ever since. About 800 million people use ChatGPT, according to recent estimates, and most of them are using the free version. GPT-5 is free for all accounts and offers enough AI features to keep most users happy. Moreover, OpenAI has been improving the free tier in recent years. But those using ChatGPT for free may soon start paying for AI access by seeing ads in the app.

A new discovery in a beta version of the ChatGPT app for Android shows that work on advertising has advanced to a point where a rollout may be inevitable. News about ChatGPT getting ads has been circulating for a while now, with officials acknowledging in the past that ads are under consideration. While OpenAI has never offered a timeline for an ad-based ChatGPT experience, advertising may be a way for OpenAI to increase revenue. According to TestingCatalog, OpenAI has added ad-related code to the Android app (beta version 1.2025.329). The strings mention "ads feature," "bazaar content," "search ad," and "search ads carousel."