ChatGPT May Soon Support Third-Party Apps And AI Agents

OpenAI appears to be working on new ChatGPT features that may be available to users in the near future. ChatGPT will enable developers to publish apps and AI agents directly within the AI chatbot, making them accessible to users immediately. If the feature sounds familiar, that's because ChatGPT already lets any user create custom chatbots and publish them on the GPT Store. Reports from AI enthusiasts Tibor Blaho and TestingCatalog this week included screenshots of the work-in-progress project at OpenAI, suggesting that a launch may be imminent.

Blaho, who routinely discovers unreleased features in AI products, shared the images of the upcoming feature on X. One of them shows the purported welcome screen OpenAI will use for apps inside ChatGPT, suggesting an Apps menu might be available in the chat app. Several apps are listed in the store, including Instacart and Gmail. A separate screenshot shows a listing for a single app, Expedia, which mimics the appearance of mobile app stores. The app listing includes screenshots, a description, and an information section. A Connect button will supposedly allow users to link their ChatGPT account to the app, so they can use ChatGPT in conjunction with the travel service.