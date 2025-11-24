ChatGPT Shopping Research Drops In Time For Black Friday With Nearly Unlimited Usage

In late September, OpenAI unveiled a new Instant Checkout feature for ChatGPT that lets users shop for certain products without leaving the chat app, as long as merchants support it. On Monday, OpenAI continued its push into shopping by launching a new ChatGPT feature that users might want to take advantage of right away, considering we're just a few days away from the big Black Friday event. Called Shopping Research, the new ChatGPT feature will do what the name implies: perform research online to help you find the right deal for you.

ChatGPT users will be able to use natural language to perform specific shopping searches. OpenAI offered the following examples to give users an idea of what's possible with Shopping Research: "Find the quietest cordless stick vacuum for a small apartment," "Help me choose between these three bikes," or "I need a gift for my four-year-old niece who loves art." These are broad searches that don't include any specific keywords, like a product brand or company name. Shopping Research will build a "thoughtful guide," according to OpenAI. Shopping Research can ask questions to understand what you need before researching the web and looking at reviews. The new mode will also look at ChatGPT memory to personalize the experience.

Shopping Research will be rolling out to users starting Monday. It'll be available to ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans, with OpenAI saying it'll offer users "nearly unlimited usage" through the holidays on all plans.