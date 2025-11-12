OpenAI Surprise Launches GPT-5.1, Promising A More Conversational Experience

ChatGPT has received yet another big upgrade, this time in the form of GPT-5.1. OpenAI claims the update will make it "easier to customize" the chatbot, while also providing a "smarter, more conversational" experience across the board.

The company revealed the release of GPT-5.1 in a blog post today, noting that it will have two new models called GPT-5.1 Instant and GPT-5.1 Thinking. Instant is meant to provide a "warmer, more intelligent" model that is better at following the user's instructions, while Thinking will focus on delivering advanced reasoning. OpenAI says that ChatGPT will not only be equipped to handle simple tasks more efficiently, but that the AI will also have a better grasp of complex tasks.

The company provided some examples of how outputs from GPT-5 and GPT-5.1 Instant will differ, and there is definitely a bit more of what the company calls "playfulness" visible in the messaging. Additionally, the company says that GPT-5.1 Instant will use adaptative reasoning to determine if it should think before responding to more difficult questions, as this will help it provide more accurate answers without bogging down the system too much.