An IFA Standout, The 8K 360 Antigravity A1 Drone Is Now Available

Amidst a sea of smart glasses and a few humanoid robots, one of the highlights of IFA 2025 earlier this year was Antigravity's A1 — the first 8K 360-degree drone. Antigravity is a relatively recent company incubated by Insta360 and other third-party companies, and it's using the latest technologies to develop an easy-to-use consumer drone with improved piloting capabilities and several interesting features.

Unlike traditional quadcopters like the DJI Neo, Antigravity A1 is a 360-degree drone, and relies on a headset-first configuration. Users need to use Vision Goggles to make the drone take off, offering an immersive experience while piloting the drone. With the Grip controller's FreeMotion mode, it translates hand movements into precise flight paths by letting users steer by pointing the controller.

José Adorno/BGR

With these innovations, Antigravity was able to simplify an experience that previously required two joysticks. Now, all A1 users need is just one controller in a full immersive experience since the Vision Goggles feature dual 1-inch micro-OLED displays, which mirror the pilot's head movements in real-time, while other people can see where the drone is flying.