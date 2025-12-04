An IFA Standout, The 8K 360 Antigravity A1 Drone Is Now Available
Amidst a sea of smart glasses and a few humanoid robots, one of the highlights of IFA 2025 earlier this year was Antigravity's A1 — the first 8K 360-degree drone. Antigravity is a relatively recent company incubated by Insta360 and other third-party companies, and it's using the latest technologies to develop an easy-to-use consumer drone with improved piloting capabilities and several interesting features.
Unlike traditional quadcopters like the DJI Neo, Antigravity A1 is a 360-degree drone, and relies on a headset-first configuration. Users need to use Vision Goggles to make the drone take off, offering an immersive experience while piloting the drone. With the Grip controller's FreeMotion mode, it translates hand movements into precise flight paths by letting users steer by pointing the controller.
With these innovations, Antigravity was able to simplify an experience that previously required two joysticks. Now, all A1 users need is just one controller in a full immersive experience since the Vision Goggles feature dual 1-inch micro-OLED displays, which mirror the pilot's head movements in real-time, while other people can see where the drone is flying.
8K capture now made mainstream
With a dual-lens 1/1.28-inch sensor system capable of recording 8K30fps, Antigravity A1 also can record videos in 5.2K/60fps, or 4K/100fps in a full 360 degrees. Pilots don't have too worry too much about where they're flying or if they have the perfect scene, as everything is being recorded. As the company states, there are no gimbal adjustments or missed angles, as this product focuses on a "fly first, frame later" workflow.
The product weighs 249g with the standard included battery, and offers up to 24 minutes of flight time, with an extended 39 minutes of flight time via an optional high-capacity battery. Users can take advantage of a Sky Path system that lets them control their flight, in addition to other features, such as the drone executing complex 360 maneuvers in just a tap, the ability to lock onto a subject to help you frame your shot, in addition to an immersive overlay when you're taking flight by adding a dragon or other skins.
Antigravity A1 is available today starting at $1,599 for the standard bundle. Users can also choose the Explorer bundle with a carrying case and more spare parts for $1,899 and the Infinity bundle with additional high-capacity batteries for $1,999.