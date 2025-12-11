Google's Nano Banana Is Highlighting A Big Problem With AI Image Generation

Google's artificial intelligence (AI) image generator is causing concern due to the hyper-realistic nature of the content it is able to output. Referred to as Nano Banana, or Nano Banana Pro for the paid version, it offers a new era in image realism. With it, you can create photos of yourself at a red carpet event, or on an international vacation, even when you've never been to these locations. Though that may seem harmless enough, you can also generate pictures of other people being places they've never been, or doing things they've never done — and that could be a problem.

Ever since AI began generating images that were somewhat realistic, potential outputs have caused concern. That concern is now amplified as the technology has improved, with Nano Banana being nearly impossible to distinguish from reality, according to some analysts. Critics of Nano Banana say that Google is not doing enough to address potentially problematic use cases tied to its technology, despite Google having clear policies outlining the prohibited usage of their model to impersonate individuals without consent.

Celebrities have already fallen victim to having their likeness manipulated via AI. Content creators, artists, and even large entities such as Warner Bros. Discovery have raised legal concerns about their creations (or intellectual property) being used without authorization by AI. AI-generated fake evidence has even been finding its way into the courtroom. These instances, among others, raise concerns about privacy protection, artists' rights, and the spread of misinformation when it comes to AI technology.