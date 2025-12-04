Apple Music Now Supports Sharing Lyrics And Songs To WhatsApp Status

Apple Music is expanding its integration with Meta platforms, as the company has announced that users can now finally share songs and lyrics from the streaming to WhatsApp Status. Previously available in Instagram Stories, Apple Music is now expanding the functionality to another popular Meta platform.

Apple tells BGR that this feature is rolling out today, and all users should see the option to share their favorite lyrics and songs in WhatsApp Status soon. To check if you already have the functionality in your app, just hit the share button on a song and select WhatsApp. If there's an option to share it to WhatsApp Status, you can do so right away. Otherwise, you can check on the "More" tab to see a specific option for WhatsApp Status, or you might just see a message to send the URL to a friend.

José Adorno/BGR

Apple Music continues to expand the ability to share your favorite songs and lyrics with users of other platforms. It's something that Spotify has been doing for years, but Apple has been steadily catching up with the past few updates to Apple Music.