Apple Music Now Supports Sharing Lyrics And Songs To WhatsApp Status
Apple Music is expanding its integration with Meta platforms, as the company has announced that users can now finally share songs and lyrics from the streaming to WhatsApp Status. Previously available in Instagram Stories, Apple Music is now expanding the functionality to another popular Meta platform.
Apple tells BGR that this feature is rolling out today, and all users should see the option to share their favorite lyrics and songs in WhatsApp Status soon. To check if you already have the functionality in your app, just hit the share button on a song and select WhatsApp. If there's an option to share it to WhatsApp Status, you can do so right away. Otherwise, you can check on the "More" tab to see a specific option for WhatsApp Status, or you might just see a message to send the URL to a friend.
Apple Music continues to expand the ability to share your favorite songs and lyrics with users of other platforms. It's something that Spotify has been doing for years, but Apple has been steadily catching up with the past few updates to Apple Music.
iOS 26 brings new features for Apple Music users
With iOS 26, Apple made profound changes to the Apple Music app, starting with the new Liquid Glass experience. Buttons are more interactive, bouncy, and with iOS 26.1, the company even added the ability to switch songs by swiping the MiniPlayer. It's also possible to auto-pin up to six songs, albums, artists, or playlists on top of your library, making it easier to access your favorite tunes.
Apple Music also introduced AutoMix, which is a DJ-style feature that seamlessly mixes one song into the next, while still respecting full albums and certain genres, such as Classical tunes. The company added Lyrics Translation and Lyrics Pronunciation to improve how users enjoy songs in a different language by understanding them, and also helping them learn how to sing the songs.
Following the iOS 18 Lock Screen revamp, iOS 26 also improved Apple Music on the Lock Screen, as the streaming service can take over the full screen if the song has an animated cover. Finally, there are new widgets that allow users to interact with the music streaming service with just a tap.