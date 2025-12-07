Chris Evans' 8-Episode Legal Thriller Is One Of Apple TV's Most Underrated Shows

Perhaps one of the greatest turns in the overlooked drama series is the addition of J.K. Simmons as an important figure bound to Andy's past. It's here that the show's interesting question arises: whether a killer instinct is a generational issue. More importantly, if so, is there any way to break the chain and prevent the younger generation from inheriting such a disturbing family trait? It's this that pushes Evans into new territory with a performance that we'd rarely seen him in, having spent so much time fighting alongside hammer-chucking heroes to save the world, and eventually the universe, as Steve Rogers. In a year where shows like "Killing Eve," "The Queen's Gambit," and "Ozark" were on the air, it was easy for "Defending Jacob" to get lost in the crowd, even after earning an impressive reaction from critics.

Earning 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, the show was deemed somewhat of a slow burn, as some fantastic shows often are, but was praised by The Guardian for being an ensemble character piece that hits the mark. Vanity Fair also said it accomplishes being "a worthy little binge for these stuck-at-home times." With verdicts like that, it really makes sense to give this one-time show a shot and see just how good "Defending Jacob" is as a hidden gem of a drama on the streaming service that is full of them. Should you be in need of a greater crime-solving fix, check out this list of the best gritty crime dramas on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV, and Prime Video.