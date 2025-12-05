Netflix Will Own HBO Max If Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Goes Through

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and Netflix are in exclusive sale negotiations, people familiar with the matter informed Bloomberg. Warner Bros. put itself up for sale in October, after receiving offers from several parties. Reports at the time claimed Apple TV was interested in acquiring Warner Bros., a move that would significantly boost the appeal of Apple TV. Paramount and Comcast are two other interested parties in Warner Bros.' content. However, if the information is accurate, Warner Bros. will entertain only Netflix's bid for the foreseeable future. It's unclear how much Netflix is ready to pay for Warner's film and TV studios, and the HBO Max streaming service.

Bloomberg notes that Netflix is offering a $5 billion breakup fee in case regulators reject a proposed deal. That agreement may be announced in the coming days, assuming the two parties reach a consensus. Warner Bros. is valued at more than $60 billion, the report notes. A Warner Bros. purchase isn't guaranteed for Netflix, as antitrust regulators in the U.S. and Europe will have to approve it. The deal is already facing opposition in the U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) reportedly sent a letter to U.S. regulators last month arguing that a sale to Netflix could hurt consumers.