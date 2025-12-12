Why Microsoft Discontinued WordPad After 30 Years
The word processor is a staple of the computer world. In response to writers needing to get work done, the late 1970s and early 1980s saw hundreds of word processors vying for market space. Microsoft released Word in 1983, and within a relatively short time it became the industry standard thanks in part to its graphical user interface.
The company has since evolved its suite of software tools to create Microsoft Office, and now offers a subscription service known as Microsoft 365. But starting with the release of Windows 95 in the mid-90s, Microsoft understood the need to include a free word processor that catered to the more casual user. This is where WordPad came into the picture. Sitting between the plain text editor that is Windows Notepad and the more advanced Microsoft Word, WordPad was a simplified word processor that was included through Windows 11.
At least until the release of Windows 11 24H2, when Microsoft moved WordPad to its Deprecated Feature list. Many users were surprised to find WordPad removed, taking to official Microsoft forums to voice their frustrations. The software company hasn't stated officially why they ended support for WordPad, but many feel its linked to security concerns. Microsoft now recommends using Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Notepad for any plain text documents.
Your options beyond WordPad
While core functions remain free, you'll have to pay for Notepad if you want to use AI and in either case, the software lacks basic editing features. Thankfully, users have a number of choices when it comes to a WordPad replacement if they don't want to deal with price hikes for Microsoft 365 tools. The Atlantis Word Processor is a great standalone, and free, option that works offline. It has features like hot keys, supports a range of document formats — including DOC and DOCX — and is regularly updated, with the latest version released on December 3, 2025.
Those looking for something closer to WordPad should look at Jarte, which was designed as an easy-to-use system that builds off the same word processing engine as WordPad. Fully compatible with both Word and WordPad files, Jarte is a also free. But what if you simply want to continue using WordPad? Though discontinued, the classic WordPad installation files are still available online, but by anonymous third-party sites not endorsed by Microsoft.