Why Microsoft Discontinued WordPad After 30 Years

The word processor is a staple of the computer world. In response to writers needing to get work done, the late 1970s and early 1980s saw hundreds of word processors vying for market space. Microsoft released Word in 1983, and within a relatively short time it became the industry standard thanks in part to its graphical user interface.

The company has since evolved its suite of software tools to create Microsoft Office, and now offers a subscription service known as Microsoft 365. But starting with the release of Windows 95 in the mid-90s, Microsoft understood the need to include a free word processor that catered to the more casual user. This is where WordPad came into the picture. Sitting between the plain text editor that is Windows Notepad and the more advanced Microsoft Word, WordPad was a simplified word processor that was included through Windows 11.

At least until the release of Windows 11 24H2, when Microsoft moved WordPad to its Deprecated Feature list. Many users were surprised to find WordPad removed, taking to official Microsoft forums to voice their frustrations. The software company hasn't stated officially why they ended support for WordPad, but many feel its linked to security concerns. Microsoft now recommends using Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Notepad for any plain text documents.