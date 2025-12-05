Apple Arcade Just Added The World's Most Popular Mobile Game

Apple Arcade subscribers can now play five new games on the service, including the endless runner "Subway Surfers," which is the world's most downloaded mobile game. Released in 2012, the game has been downloaded billions of times across various different platforms, and it is now available in Apple Arcade as a premium edition called Subway Surfers+.

With this release, Apple continues to follow a trend of convincing developers to create premium versions of popular apps without ads and in-app purchases. Other examples include "Angry Birds Reloaded," "Snake.io+," "Smash Hit+," "Temple Run+," and "Mini Metro+."

According to the developers of "Subway Surfers+," Apple Arcade subscribers can enjoy new ways to play, progress, and collect coins with their favorite characters, including Jack, Tricky, Fresh, Yutani, and more. The mechanics of the game are still the same, requiring players to swipe to dodge or jump over obstacles. It also offers legendary characters and levels from past years, and it's possible to play "Subway Surfers+" in offline mode and across devices, such as the iPad.