Apple Fitness+ Reportedly Struggling To Be Profitable - And Apple Might Be The Reason

Almost five years ago, Apple released Apple Fitness+, its fitness service that integrates the very best of its products with a healthy lifestyle. Available on the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, the company slowly expanded it to more regions while consistently adding new practices and improving some of its best features, such as the Time to Walk and Time to Run programs.

The service is currently available as a $9.99/monthly subscription or with the pricier Apple One tier, which means not every Apple user has had the chance (or willingness) to experience the service. This is why Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple Fitness+ is one of the company's weakest digital offerings, suffering from "high churns and little revenue upside."

In his story, Gurman says that the future of Fitness+ is under review, but it seems Apple is not considering canceling it because it has a small but loyal customer base, and ending this service would do more harm than good for the company. As one of the loyal Apple Fitness+ users, I'm glad to hear that, and with a new management taking over the service, it seems the service could see new life soon.