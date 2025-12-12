5 Things You Should Never Track With An Apple AirTag

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Apple AirTags are great for preventing the loss of personal and important items. Only 1.26 inches in diameter, the small size makes them a perfect accessory for virtually any item you want to keep an eye on. However, handy as AirTags may be, there are several things you should never track with this device, and plenty of valid reasons as to why. For example, you should never use an Apple AirTag on the family pet, another person, a vehicle, packages, and anything exposed to extreme weather conditions.

The reasons behind this are a combination of hardware limitations, certain laws and regulations, and ethical considerations. Simply understanding the functionality and features of these little devices, like how long an Apple AirTag battery actually lasts, is going to give you a better handle on when and where you should use them. As for ethics and safety, Apple includes several AirTag features designed to help protect individuals in certain situations. So while an AirTag can be useful for some items, be careful with slapping them on just anything.