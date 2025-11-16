How Long Does An Apple AirTag Battery Really Last?

The Apple AirTag was introduced in 2021, and the original model is still going strong, though rumors suggest a second-gen version is finally coming in late 2025. Interestingly, among all the speculated improvements of the new model, battery life is not one of them. That's because battery capabilities are difficult to push farther due to limitations with lithium technology, safety, and cost. For now, that means the Apple AirTag's battery life is unlikely to change significantly from one generation to the next. But how long is the battery life for the time being?

The good news is that it's generally quite long — at least a year in most cases. Also good news is that the tracker uses a standard CR2032 lithium 3V coin cell battery, the same batteries that power traditional digital wristwatches. They're easy to find at most hardware, grocery, or even convenience stores. You'll know the battery needs replacing when you receive a notification in the Find My app for the item to which it's connected. It may also beep to indicate low battery.

An Apple AirTag battery can potentially last up to a few years, depending on where and how it's used. Usually, most people find that its battery lasts about a year or year and a half. Some have noted that theirs stayed alive for two years before needing a new battery. But others have noted theirs died in as soon as six months.