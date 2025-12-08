Hands-On With The HidrateSpark Pro 2 Smart Water Bottle

My biggest problems with HidrateSpark aren't actually related to this next-gen hardware. Around two and a half years in with my account, the company's servers had some kind of issue and my account got deleted. One afternoon, I noticed that I had been logged out of my account, and after trying to log back in for a few days, I decided to create a new one without using Sign In with Apple.

Another thing that bugs me is that the app receives updates every once in a while, and none of the last few updates mention iOS 26 or support for the new bottle. For example, I still can't use HidrateSpark widgets because they lost support in the middle of the iOS 26 development cycle -– even though the software has been out for two months now. I've also seen a few people complaining about the bottle not properly syncing with the app with this new generation, and I honestly have no clue how much it has to do with the app itself.

That said, while I do like the brand and I appreciate how much HidrateSpark has improved my hydration goals, I'm so far disappointed with the general experience of what should've been a great product. Keep an eye out for the full review of this smart water bottle in a few weeks.