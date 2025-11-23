4 Common Myths About USB-C Ports Debunked

USB-C ports are on nearly every new consumer electronic device on the market these days. This is thanks to an EU mandate that forced all tech makers including Apple to ditch its proprietary Lightning port. USB-C has various features that could potentially make it the one interface to rule them all. However, it's not that straightforward, as there are different versions with varying capabilities.

That explains why there are various myths about USB-C ports that you may think are facts but aren't. For example, while USB-C ports can be used for charging, data transfer, video output, and even audio, not every port on every device will support all these features universally.

So you may plug in a USB-C cable, hoping to transfer some data, but your connected device won't even be recognized. You may conclude that the cable or one of the ports is faulty, but there might not be an issue — the port may simply not support data transfer. That's just one example; there are other USB-C port myths you should be aware of.