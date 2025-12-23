5 Cool New Robots You Can Buy On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Decades ago, the common hope was that, by the year 2000, we would be living in a full-on science-fiction utopia, with intelligent robots catering to our every whim. Unfortunately, we're not living in "The Jetsons" quite yet, but we are on the right track. Robots are solving major problems around the world, as well as providing simple services like package delivery. Consumer-grade robots like vacuum cleaners and little desk buddies are readily available, and you can buy them on Amazon with the same ease as buying a new appliance.

These robots serve a wide range of purposes, from household helpers to work assistants to robotic pets. Some are even powered by AI frameworks like ChatGPT, allowing them to learn and adapt to your habits and needs. Whether or not you need a robot in your life is a matter of opinion, but having one on your desk or rolling around on the floor might help you feel like you're living in the future humankind has long dreamed of. All of these robots are available for purchase on Amazon, where they have user scores of at least 4 out of 5 stars based on at least 700 user reviews.