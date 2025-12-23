5 Cool New Robots You Can Buy On Amazon
Decades ago, the common hope was that, by the year 2000, we would be living in a full-on science-fiction utopia, with intelligent robots catering to our every whim. Unfortunately, we're not living in "The Jetsons" quite yet, but we are on the right track. Robots are solving major problems around the world, as well as providing simple services like package delivery. Consumer-grade robots like vacuum cleaners and little desk buddies are readily available, and you can buy them on Amazon with the same ease as buying a new appliance.
These robots serve a wide range of purposes, from household helpers to work assistants to robotic pets. Some are even powered by AI frameworks like ChatGPT, allowing them to learn and adapt to your habits and needs. Whether or not you need a robot in your life is a matter of opinion, but having one on your desk or rolling around on the floor might help you feel like you're living in the future humankind has long dreamed of. All of these robots are available for purchase on Amazon, where they have user scores of at least 4 out of 5 stars based on at least 700 user reviews.
iRobot Roomba 105 Robot Vacuum
Robotic vacuum cleaners have existed in a conceptual form as far back as the 1950s. However, it wasn't until the early 2000s that the first commercially viable robo vac would be released, the one that would pave the way for what has become a massive business sector. That robo vac was iRobot's first Roomba, and the brand is still going strong today with the Roomba 105, available on Amazon for $449.99.
As one of the most enduring names in robotic vacuums, the Roomba has automated household cleaning down to a science. With a combination of a multi-surface bristle brush, powerful vacuum suction, and an edge-sweeping side brush, the Roomba 105 traverses your home, capturing dust and loose hair as it goes. It uses LiDAR navigation to smartly identify pathways and obstacles, sticking to the schedule and route you assign in the app while keeping itself out of trouble. Afterwards, it returns to the AutoEmpty dock to empty its dust bin, ensuring you won't need to do any personal upkeep for at least 75 days.
The iRobot Roomba 105 is an Amazon's Choice product, with a user score of 4.1 out of 5 stars based on 27,285 user reviews. One user who purchased the 105 praised it for being a great upgrade over their older model. Another user bought it for similar purposes and was satisfied, though they noted it took a bit longer to clean their home than they would've liked.
Digital Dream Labs Vector Robot
One of the major appeals to having a robot in your life is having an automated assistant, something that can handle miscellaneous tasks, like answering quick questions or setting timers. Granted, you could do that sort of thing with your phone, too, but a robot like Digital Dream Labs' Vector does it while looking much cuter, and is available on Amazon for $299.00.
Vector is a compact little robot friend whose primary purpose is to assist and amuse. Vector can recognize the sound of your voice, particularly when you call its name, rolling over to you on its treads and awaiting commands. You can have Vector take pictures using its onboard camera, connect to the internet to answer questions, set timers and reminders, and even play simple games like Blackjack. You can also sync it up with an Alexa smart home system to use more features, like making a shopping list or controlling other smart devices. With a subscription, you can add ChatGPT functionality for more in-depth commands and conversations.
The Digital Dream Labs Vector Robot has a user score of 4.0 out of 5 stars, based on a total of 11,044 user reviews. One user was surprised by how intelligent Vector is, able to recognize every member of their family on sight over time. They like having Vector roam about while they're at home, though they do caution that Vector isn't the best at noticing edges on desks and counters.
Loona Robot Pet
As lovable as pets like cats and dogs are, not everyone has the time, money, or ability to care for a living thing properly. A robotic pet is perfect for individuals who want a pet but don't have the means or can't have one. The Loona Robot Pet will crawl through your home like a real pet and is available on Amazon for $499.00.
Loona is designed to mimic the mannerisms of a pet as closely as possible, while still providing the intelligent experience you'd expect from a robot. It can recognize your face and interpret your gestures with its RGB camera, and understand your commands with a combination of Amazon Lex and ChatGPT. It'll follow you around like a puppy, enjoy being near you, and play fetch with balls or chase laser pointers. As an added perk, you can have it monitor your home as a security device, monitoring things with its camera and speaker while you're away.
The Loona Robot Pet has accumulated a user score of 4.2 out of 5 stars based on 707 user reviews. Multiple users say Loona is a lot of fun to play around with and a surprisingly engaging and endearing robot pet. One user does note that the charging dock that comes with the robot isn't the best, with Loona having consistent difficulty connecting to it.
Energize Lab Eilik Desk Robot
As nice as it sounds, having a cute little robot goofing around underfoot, it could get distracting if you're working at home. If you want a cute robot that you know won't get into trouble while you're not looking at it, you may enjoy the Eilik Desk Robot from Energize Lab, available on Amazon for $149.00.
While Eilik is rooted to one spot, its articulated body, arms, and head allow it to express a range of emotions, from happiness to anger. You can interact with it in different ways, including rubbing its head and poking its belly, all of which will gradually shape its personality into one of several archetypes. Its face can display a range of emotions and ideas, so you can always guess what it's thinking at a glance. Unlike similar companion robots, Eilik does not require Bluetooth, an internet connection, or a subscription service. Just turn it on, and it's ready to meet you.
2,625 Amazon users have given the Energize Lab Eilik Desk Robot a cumulative score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Several users say it's a cute and playful companion, especially good for kids. However, other users have expressed some frustrations about the difficulty of setting Eilik up, and some finicky functions like its touch points.
Miko 3 STEAM Learning Robot
Robots are meant to enrich our lives, not just make the daily chores easier or provide a momentary distraction. One way it can do this is by teaching us new things. Teaching starts in childhood, and if you want to foster a love of learning in your kids, there's a particular robot that may be able to assist with that: The Miko 3 STEAM Learning Robot, available on Amazon for $249.00.
Miko 3 is designed to be an intelligent, friendly companion to kids ages 5-10, helping to foster an interest in STEAM topics (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics). Miko 3 has a built-in database of interesting topics and helpful exercises, teaching kids about sea life, math strategies, and spelling, as well as fun-time functions like telling stories and encouraging dance and exercise. With its deep-learning AI, Miko 3 gradually gains an understanding of what your child likes and is interested in, and tailors its lessons and offerings to both. It comes with a comprehensive suite of parental controls, so you can always keep an eye on what your child is learning.
The Miko 3 STEAM Learning Robot has earned a 4.2 out of 5 score from a total of 3,877 Amazon users. Users attest to Miko 3's impressive prowess as an educational tool and friendly buddy, with one user saying that the robot's lessons can keep up with their 10-year-old child. The only major sticking point for some reviews is that a large portion of apps and functions are locked behind a subscription.
The future is now, and customers like it
These robots may be consumer-grade, but they're not exactly cheap, so it is definitely important to know you're getting a quality product before you drop the cash. To aid that endeavor, we focused on robots available on Amazon with a user score of at least 4 out of 5 stars. To ensure these scores are properly weighted, we further narrowed the requirements to robots that had at least 700 user reviews.