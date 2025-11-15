How A Fleet Of Autonomous Robots Is Solving A Major Pollution Problem

With millions of tons of plastic covering the seafloor, and more added every year, plastic pollution in the oceans is a major problem. With this amount of waste, we are ruining Earth's oceans and shorelines, but due to the scale of the problem, the ongoing addition of plastics, and it being in hard to reach locations, it's a difficult problem to tackle. Thankfully, there may be hope in the form of an autonomous robot that's helping to tackle this gigantic problem.

The project, called SeaClear2.0, is a group of autonomous robots with different specialties in how they navigate, identify, and clear plastic pollution. It began in January 2023 and will be ongoing through December 2026. It builds off of the success of the original SeaClear project, which was active from January 2020 until December 2023.

Though the SeaClear projects have been in place for five years now, they are still in a stage of constant testing and innovation. The effort has brought together an international team of partners within the business, technology, research, and non-profit worlds from Croatia, Cyprus, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain, and Israel. Consistently pushing forward, the SeaClear2.0 project is hoping to revolutionize the way we deal with plastic pollution in our oceans.