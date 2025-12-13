7 TV Settings The Stranger Things Co-Creator Insists You Need To Turn Off

If you haven't yet had the chance to watch the first part of the three-part final season of Netflix's "Stranger Things," or maybe you're planning to re-watch it ahead of the season 5, volume 2 release on December 25, 2025. In that case, you'll want to note some TV settings adjustments courtesy of Ross Duffer of the Duffer Brothers, and the creator of the series. Even if you've already watched part one, adjusting these settings will help you get the best possible image in time for parts two and three.

Duffer posted what he calls a PSA on his Instagram account advising on common TV settings that he recommends turning off. These settings, he says, will negatively impact the viewing experience and display scenes in a way that is not as the filmmakers (because yes, the episodes are like mini-movies!) intended. Among them is TruMotion or motion smoothing, which causes the dreaded soap-opera effect, along with various picture settings for resolution, contrast, and color filtering. There are also other picture options he urges fans to avoid, like noise reduction. In getting rid of these "garbage" TV settings, as Duffer calls them, you'll get a more true-to-life cinematic experience throughout the episodes.