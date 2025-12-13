How To Run Your First 5K With Help From Your Apple Watch

2025 is wrapping up, which means it's time to check in on your life goals and start building new habits. If in 2026 you want to be part of an ever-growing trend of runners, the Apple Watch can be a valuable partner, and could even help you as you prepare to run your first 5K.

It's worth noting that you don't need the brand new Apple Watch Series 11 or Apple Watch Ultra 3 to start getting ready to run your first 5K. Whether you already have an Apple Watch or you just bought yourself a new one during Black Friday, virtually any model of the popular smartwatch can help you practice for and one day complete your first 5K run.

While many of these features weren't available at the time I started running, new Apple Watch users can take advantage of a free trial of Apple Fitness+, Apple's premium fitness service. Among the features offered by the service, Apple Watch users can find Time to Walk and Time to Run experiences, and these are the best ways to get in shape for your first 5K.