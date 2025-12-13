How To Run Your First 5K With Help From Your Apple Watch
2025 is wrapping up, which means it's time to check in on your life goals and start building new habits. If in 2026 you want to be part of an ever-growing trend of runners, the Apple Watch can be a valuable partner, and could even help you as you prepare to run your first 5K.
It's worth noting that you don't need the brand new Apple Watch Series 11 or Apple Watch Ultra 3 to start getting ready to run your first 5K. Whether you already have an Apple Watch or you just bought yourself a new one during Black Friday, virtually any model of the popular smartwatch can help you practice for and one day complete your first 5K run.
While many of these features weren't available at the time I started running, new Apple Watch users can take advantage of a free trial of Apple Fitness+, Apple's premium fitness service. Among the features offered by the service, Apple Watch users can find Time to Walk and Time to Run experiences, and these are the best ways to get in shape for your first 5K.
Time to Run is a key motivation tool
When you go to the Workouts app on your Apple Watch, you can find these Apple Fitness+ programs. The Time to Walk program is a nice way to get you moving, allowing you to go for walks with global personalities, such as Malala Yousafzai and Prince William, and as you walk, they share details about their lives, about things they like to do –- even showing you photos on your Apple Watch –- and even what they listen to.
Once you get yourself motivated with the Time to Walk program, you should move on to the Time to Run option. There, you'll join Apple Fitness+ coaches on runs around famous cities of the world. One of my favorite episodes is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where the coach runs through the city's most famous beaches, such as Leblon, Copacabana, and Ipanema.
Not only does the program guide you through different stretches of hard effort and rest, but you also have time to warm up and cool down, while almost feeling immersed in the city the coach is in. Another suggestion is to track your effort through Gentler Streak, as the app will let you know when you're at your limit. If one of your New Year's resolutions is to run a 5K, grab your watch and start training today.