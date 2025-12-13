The Best Place To Put Your Wi-Fi Router

The best place to set up your Wi-Fi router is in an open, central area of your home. Doing so helps broadcast the radio waves at equal distances. When placing the Wi-Fi router in an open area, you also reduce the chance that impermeable objects will block any of these signals. That's why putting your router near thick walls, inside drawers, and cabinets is a huge no-no. It's also recommended to place the router on elevated surfaces so nothing gets in the way, like floors and furniture, and to ensure it doesn't get dusty (dust particles accumulate around carpets and floors).

Putting your router in the basement can also degrade the signal. Basements are often built with dense materials: Think of concrete and how difficult it would be for any electromagnetic wave to penetrate those walls. It is more likely to get absorbed and converted into heat. These factors can obstruct or absorb the signal, and they are also at the lowest part of your home, meaning the Wi-Fi signal is no longer centralized; the upper floors of your home are likely much weaker, further increasing the chance of it becoming a dead zone. Dead zones are the reason why you have slow speeds or dropped connections.