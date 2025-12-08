Emma Stone's Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Miniseries Is Still One Of Netflix's Best TV Shows

Should you ever get tired of your umpteenth watch of "Stranger Things" or still feel a little dissatisfied with how "Squid Game" has gone, there's a forgotten fever dream of a show on Netflix that you might've missed. Sure, there's a big list of the best Netflix TV shows in 2025, but this hidden gem made its arrival all the way back in 2018. It comes from one of the creative minds behind "True Detective" and stars an Oscar-winning actress and an Oscar-nominated star who have a history dating back to 2007. Based on a Norwegian TV series from 2015, "Maniac" was adapted into an English-language series by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The talented director was known for helming the critically acclaimed first season of "True Detective" and Daniel Craig's final James Bond film, "No Time To Die" (which, along with the rest of the 007 movies, is now available on Prime Video).

The film reunited "Superbad" stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, who reprised their roles as Owen Milgrim and Annie Landsberg, respectively, two strangers who enlist in a pharmaceutical trial. The experimentation sends both parties on an otherworldly journey that sees them on what medical professionals would probably deem "bonkers head trips." From here, a wild array of incredible visuals floods the show, playing a massive part in its critical acclaim, thanks to another show that has A-listers making the rare trip to the small screen.