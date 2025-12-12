10 Major Internet Providers Ranked From Worst To Best

You almost never think about what internet provider you're using until you experience video call freezes, stream buffering, or lag during intense video game sessions. This frustration is shared by nearly every customer, with the American Customer Satisfaction Index showing that internet service providers are consistently declining in overall consumer satisfaction. For something that's so essential to everyday life, many ISPs fall short of delivering service that's reliable and worth the price.

But it's not all doom and gloom. Some providers have figured out how to deliver dependable service — whether that's through investing in fiber infrastructure, maintaining reasonable pricing, or actually responding to customer complaints. The issue is that quality varies wildly depending on where you live and which company serves your area. Some neighborhoods enjoy blazing fiber speeds, while others are stuck with overcrowded cable providers that struggle to keep up with rising demand.

At the end of the day, choosing the best provider means balancing price, speed, connection type, and local availability. We combed the American Customer Satisfaction Index, performance data, customer feedback, and professional reviews to determine which ISPs are a cut above and which don't make the grade. Here are the major Internet service providers in the U.S., from the most frustrating to the best of the bunch.