10 Major Internet Providers Ranked From Worst To Best
You almost never think about what internet provider you're using until you experience video call freezes, stream buffering, or lag during intense video game sessions. This frustration is shared by nearly every customer, with the American Customer Satisfaction Index showing that internet service providers are consistently declining in overall consumer satisfaction. For something that's so essential to everyday life, many ISPs fall short of delivering service that's reliable and worth the price.
But it's not all doom and gloom. Some providers have figured out how to deliver dependable service — whether that's through investing in fiber infrastructure, maintaining reasonable pricing, or actually responding to customer complaints. The issue is that quality varies wildly depending on where you live and which company serves your area. Some neighborhoods enjoy blazing fiber speeds, while others are stuck with overcrowded cable providers that struggle to keep up with rising demand.
At the end of the day, choosing the best provider means balancing price, speed, connection type, and local availability. We combed the American Customer Satisfaction Index, performance data, customer feedback, and professional reviews to determine which ISPs are a cut above and which don't make the grade. Here are the major Internet service providers in the U.S., from the most frustrating to the best of the bunch.
HughesNet
HughesNet lands at the bottom of our list, but not because it uses satellite technology. Satellite internet has come a long way, with other providers proving it can deliver respectable speeds and performance. The problem is that HughesNet's own satellite implementation is slower compared to what's now possible. HughesNet's customer satisfaction scores are among the lowest of any major ISP in the U.S. It consistently ranks at the bottom of customer satisfaction surveys, which is surprising given its widespread availability.
The company provides nationwide coverage, especially in rural areas where options are limited. But the biggest complaints are about slow speeds, high latency, and data caps that make streaming and gaming nearly impossible. Pricing doesn't help the situation either. Plans start at $49.99/month for up to 50 Mbps, but jump to around $94.99/month for 100 Mbps. When you're paying those high prices for unreliable service with significant limitations, the frustration makes sense.
To be fair, HughesNet has never claimed to be the fastest option out there. It's mainly serving areas where cable and fiber don't reach, and for basic browsing and messaging, it works. But push beyond that, and the limitations are hard to ignore.
Frontier
The main complaint about Frontier isn't the internet itself — it's the poor customer service when something goes wrong. Customer service is rated low across review sites, with people reporting 20-minute waits through AI agents before reaching a real person, chat systems that freeze mid-conversation, and billing errors that take months to resolve. When installation goes wrong — like fiber lines that never get buried or technicians who don't show up — getting it fixed can be an ordeal.
The service quality itself depends on which Frontier network you can access. Fiber customers are generally happy with their service. The speeds are fast, connections are reliable, and symmetrical upload/download speeds are great for video calls and cloud storage. Plans start at around $50/month for gigabit speed. DSL customers, stuck on old copper phone lines, get speeds between 10 and 100 Mbps that slow down the farther you are from infrastructure. And, they often pay nearly as much for far less performance.
Some customers praise the reliable connections once everything's working, but the common thread in complaints is the struggle to get support when problems arise. If you have access to Frontier Fiber in your area and can avoid needing customer service, you'll likely have a decent experience.
Cox Communications
Cox Communications ranks at number eight because of inconsistent service and pricing that keeps climbing. The largest privately owned broadband provider in the U.S. serves about 6.5 million customers across 18 states via a hybrid fiber-coaxial system. When it works well, download speeds are solid. The trouble is that performance varies drastically depending on when you're online and your location. Because Cox uses cable infrastructure, connections slow down when neighbors are streaming or working from home.
The pricing makes these limitations harder to accept. Starter plans begin around $80/month, but those promotional rates expire after the first two years. Prices can jump by $20 to $30 per month, and maintenance visits add an extra $75. You end up paying fiber-level prices for cable-level service, while many fiber competitors offer better performance at similar or lower costs.
Charter Communications announced plans to acquire Cox for over $30 billion in May 2025, and Cox has committed to network upgrades, including DOCSIS 4.0 and fiber expansion. Those improvements might help eventually, but right now, customers are dealing with unreliable performance at unfavorable prices. Cox works fine in some areas, but it's hardly the best option out there.
Spectrum (Charter)
With nearly 30 million customers, there's no doubt that Spectrum is one of the biggest and most widely available ISPs in the U.S. The company offers three main plans: Internet Premier at 500 Mbps for $50/month, Internet Gig at 1 Gbps for $70/month, and Internet 2 Gig at 2 Gbps for $90/month. All plans include a free modem and no data caps, which sets Spectrum apart from competitors that impose usage limits. The promotional pricing sounds attractive, but there's a catch.
After the first year, many customers report gradual price hikes and unexpected fees, with no warning emails or texts from Spectrum. Customers have also reported scammy cancellation policies — claiming that Spectrum bills for the entire month regardless of cancellation date, but cuts off internet service anyway. The company lost 109,000 internet customers in the third quarter of 2025, driven partly by competition from AT&T's expanding fiber network and fixed wireless options.
Service reliability also varies, with some customers experiencing fluctuations and occasional downtimes depending on location. Spectrum scored 74% approval on CableTV's 2025 Internet Customer Satisfaction Survey, which is average compared to competitors. The service works well enough for basic browsing and streaming, but this rating, combined with price hikes and inconsistent service, keeps it from ranking higher.
Xfinity (Comcast)
Xfinity has worked hard to improve its reputation, with increased customer satisfaction in 2025. It is the only major cable provider to consistently rank alongside fiber and 5G competitors. In mid-2025, Xfinity launched new nationwide pricing with plans starting at $40/month for 300 Mbps, $55/month for 500 Mbps, and $70/month for gigabit download speeds, all including unlimited data and equipment at no extra cost. The company also introduced a five-year price guarantee option starting at $55/month, addressing one of customers' biggest frustrations.
Customer experience tells a different story, though. Xfinity holds a 1.1-star rating on Sitejabber based on hundreds of reviews, and Trustpilot reviews mention poor customer service, unreliable AI and human call agents, and price hikes without warning. One customer's bill increased by $94 after the $70 base subscription fee, and renegotiating required several phone calls and scheduled disconnections. Common complaints include long hold times, reps who can't resolve billing errors, and technical issues that take months to fix.
The technical service itself is solid in most areas — speeds are fast, reliability is generally good, and the network handles streaming and gaming without issues. If you're lucky enough to avoid needing support, you'll probably be fine. The challenge is what happens when you inevitably do.
AT&T
Your experience with AT&T depends on the type of connection available to you. If you live in a neighborhood with AT&T fiber coverage, you'd get excellent service — super fast upload and download speeds, unlimited data, no annual contract, and no hidden equipment fees. The gigabit plans go up to 5 gigabits, with a starting price of $37/month for 1 GIG, unlimited data, equal upload/download speeds, and zero equipment fees. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to this newer technology. Some areas still run on AT&T's old copper-based technology, and the internet speeds are way slower and less reliable.
AT&T's fiber network mostly covers large cities, limiting people in rural and suburban areas to the copper-based Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) or fixed wireless options. DSL plans cost just as much (sometimes more) as fiber, but deliver significantly lower speeds and lack the symmetrical upload/download performance. AT&T plans to phase out DSL services by the end of 2029, but there are concerns about the reliability of wireless replacements, especially after one of the biggest internet outages of 2024.
Where fiber is available, AT&T ranks among the best providers in the country. The problem is that fiber coverage remains limited, and customers stuck on older DSL networks pay similar prices for inferior service.
Verizon Fios
Powered by fiber optic technology, Verizon Fios delivers symmetrical download and upload speeds ranging from 300 Mbps to 2.3 Gbps. In the 2024 American Customer Satisfaction Index, Verizon Fios scored 77 points, one point above the fiber provider benchmark, and 95% of surveyed customers reported satisfaction with the service. The technical performance is excellent, with stable connections, high speeds during peak hours, and top-notch upload speeds for video calls and cloud storage.
The two issues holding Verizon Fios back are availability and customer service. The fiber network is only available in 10 states across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions — parts of Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington D.C. If you're anywhere outside these locations, Verizon Fios likely isn't an option. Customer service complaints are also common, with customers reporting confusing billing options, technicians who miss appointments, and difficulty reaching real humans through automated phone systems.
Fios is one of the best internet options wherever it's available and working properly. It's a particularly good fiber service for gaming. However, limited geographic reach and inconsistent support experiences are significant concerns for anyone considering a subscription.
Starlink
Despite being a satellite internet provider, Starlink has shown that it can be better than regular home internet. Traditional providers like HughesNet rely on high-orbit satellites that cause terrible lag, while Starlink uses an array of nearly 9,000 satellites around Earth in low orbit. This reduces latency to just around 20 to 60 milliseconds. Average download speeds range from 45 to 280 Mbps, making video calls, online gaming, and streaming actually viable, even with the Starlink Mini. For many rural areas, Starlink is often not just the best choice available — it's the first actual broadband they've ever had.
Pricing varies based on the Starlink dish you purchase and whether you're roaming. Residential plans promise download speeds of up to 305 Mbps per month. All plans offer unlimited data, and the Performance Gen 3 hardware promises stable connectivity even while you are driving. Customer reviews are generally positive, with users praising Starlink as an upgrade over HughesNet for rural connectivity.
The service isn't perfect. Weather can interrupt signals during heavy rain or snow, and the dish must have an unobstructed view of the sky. Customer support is exclusively through the app with no phone number, and some customers have reported difficulty getting refunds processed. Regardless, Starlink shines in areas other providers can't or won't reach. The combination of faster speeds, lower prices, and greater reliability in remote locations makes Starlink the clear leader in satellite internet.
T‑Mobile Home Internet
T-Mobile Home Internet consistently ranks at the top of satisfaction surveys and ISP reviews for non-fiber services. Users praise its straightforward pricing, reliable service, and 5G network that delivers fixed wireless internet without cable installation or annual contracts. Plans start as low as $35/month and top out around $55/month, with all tiers including unlimited data, free equipment, and a five-year price guarantee that protects you from the sudden rate hikes other providers are known for.
T-Mobile's performance depends on local 5G coverage. In areas with strong signals, download speeds can handle streaming across multiple devices, video calls, and online gaming without issues. Some customers notice speed fluctuations, but many report that even at its slowest, T-Mobile still outperforms the cable or DSL service they left behind. It's also worth noting that the prices can scale up for additional services like Advanced Cybersecurity, Hulu, Paramount+, and 24/7 support.
T-Mobile has figured out that confusing pricing, poor customer support, and surprise fees are the biggest customer frustrations, and has built a service that avoids those pitfalls. The service isn't the absolute fastest option available, which keeps it from claiming the top spot. But it's the best wireless alternative for households tired of dealing with traditional cable companies.
Google Fiber
After reviewing 10 major internet providers, Google Fiber claims the top spot — and it's not particularly close. The company consistently ranks as the best overall ISP in customer satisfaction surveys and performance metrics, earning praise for service that actually works the way it's supposed to. Plans start at $70/month for gigabit speeds and go up to $150/month for 8 Gbps, with every plan including professional installation, high-quality Wi-Fi 6E equipment with mesh extenders, unlimited data, and no annual contracts.
Customers praise the consistently high speeds, straightforward billing, and reliable connections. Google Fiber even offers a 25% refund for the month if the service is down for more than 45 minutes. The service delivers symmetrical upload and download speeds, which makes a real difference for video calls, cloud storage, and anything that requires sending data, not just receiving it. Google Fiber uses cutting-edge XGS-PON fiber technology capable of 10 Gbps symmetrical speeds, delivering performance that most providers can't match.
The major limitation is availability, as Google Fiber operates in only select cities across 19 states. Expansion has been slow but continues, and even within covered cities, service varies by neighborhood as Google builds out block by block. If Google Fiber is available at your location, it's the best internet experience you can buy in the United States right now. The combination of speed, reliability, transparent pricing, and customer service makes everything else feel outdated.
How we ranked these providers
We built this ranking around which providers are actually available to most Americans. That meant prioritizing companies with nationwide or multi-state coverage and large subscriber bases, not regional standouts that only serve a handful of zip codes.
Our scoring system draws 60% from primary data, specifically 2025 surveys and reports from Consumer Reports, Cable TV, HighSpeedInternet, and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. These sources showed us how ISPs generally perform, from top-rated companies to the least popular internet provider in the U.S. Performance metrics account for 25% of the total score. We looked at speed tests and reviews, then factored in technology type — fiber, cable, wireless, and satellite, in decreasing order.
The final 15% comes down to value and customer experience, pricing, service quality, ease of support, hidden fees, and billing practices that blindside people. Reviews from Reddit, Consumer Reports, and BroadbandNow gave us a sense of whether customers feel they're getting their money's worth.