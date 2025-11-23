5 Reasons Why Starlink Is Actually Better Than Regular Home Internet

Starlink, the satellite-based internet service from SpaceX, is quickly becoming a viable choice for those looking for high-speed internet. While satellite internet still falls behind fiber internet, which can reach speeds of 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps, Starlink is still a worthwhile option. The roughly 8,000 Starlink satellites in orbit allow for download speeds of over 305 Mbps, making it one of the best options around for those with limited access to high-speed internet. For comparison, Starlink's contemporary, Viasat, also provides satellite internet, but only offers max download speeds up to 150 Mbps.

Starlink is not for everyone, but it does offer advantages. The satellite internet service is available everywhere in the continental U.S., and in a large part of the world. Additionally, it can be used on the move, making it perfect for digital nomads who work in remote places. If the fastest internet option in your neighborhood struggles to crack 100 Mbps, Starlink is an internet service worth considering, especially if there are no plans to install fiber internet in your area anytime soon.