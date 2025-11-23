5 Reasons Why Starlink Is Actually Better Than Regular Home Internet
Starlink, the satellite-based internet service from SpaceX, is quickly becoming a viable choice for those looking for high-speed internet. While satellite internet still falls behind fiber internet, which can reach speeds of 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps, Starlink is still a worthwhile option. The roughly 8,000 Starlink satellites in orbit allow for download speeds of over 305 Mbps, making it one of the best options around for those with limited access to high-speed internet. For comparison, Starlink's contemporary, Viasat, also provides satellite internet, but only offers max download speeds up to 150 Mbps.
Starlink is not for everyone, but it does offer advantages. The satellite internet service is available everywhere in the continental U.S., and in a large part of the world. Additionally, it can be used on the move, making it perfect for digital nomads who work in remote places. If the fastest internet option in your neighborhood struggles to crack 100 Mbps, Starlink is an internet service worth considering, especially if there are no plans to install fiber internet in your area anytime soon.
You can use it just about anywhere
If you take a look at the Starlink service map, you'll notice most of the world is covered. North America is fully covered, while Central and South America are mostly covered — Belize, Bolivia, and Suriname are coming online this year. On the other side of the world, most of Europe is covered, though vast swathes of Africa and the Middle East lack coverage for the time being. Starlink coverage in Asia is mostly centered on Southeast and East Asia. In some countries, such as India, Starlink is waiting on government approval. Other countries, like China and Russia, have banned the service, though they are outliers.
So whether you live in a highly populated area with easy access to fiber internet or live off the grid miles from the nearest internet hookup, Starlink will work equally as well. One hidden advantage of using a service with such wide coverage is that you don't have to wonder whether your home is covered when you move. You also don't have to return equipment or install new equipment when moving. You simply update the address on your Starlink account and set up the same equipment you've been using.
Starlink is faster in some cities
Starlink's Residential plan costs $120 per month and promises over 305 Mbps download speeds and up to 40 Mbps upload speeds. It's not the fastest internet connection around. Fiber optic and cable internet connections aim for 1 Gbps speeds or higher, which Starlink can't compete with. In highly populated areas with high-speed internet access, you can expect gigabit speeds or more, but that's not the reality everywhere.
While fiber optic and cable internet may be available in your city, it doesn't always cover the entire city. Some neighborhoods may only have access to older, slower internet connections. That's where Starlink comes in. For example, in areas like Columbia, Missouri, which has one of the slowest median download speeds in the country at 21.3 Mbps, Starlink is worth considering for faster internet access. Similarly, Starlink makes the most sense out in the country or other rural areas away from the city and high-speed internet connections, especially if the other options are not viable. Despite reports that Starlink could fail if it's adopted nationally, it's still one of the best options for remote areas at the moment.
You can bring the internet with you
There are two Starlink plans — Residential and Roam. The former is the best for static addresses, such as your home. However, for those who need internet on the go, there is the Roam plan. This is great for attaching to your van, RV, or boat. Or, you can use it when you camp or hike to have access to the internet whenever there's downtime. You do need a power supply for the Starlink Mini, so make sure you pack a solar panel or a large battery.
Starlink's Roam plan uses the Starlink Mini, a smaller antenna with a built-in router, which is not as fast as the standard Starlink. That means that instead of 305 Mbps download speeds, you only get up to 100 Mbps. That's a lot of speed to give up, but the upside is that you can use it anywhere, making it perfect for digital nomads who work from their vehicles or remote campgrounds.
No data caps
Data caps are the worst. One minute, you're enjoying a series or downloading a game, and the next minute, your internet slows down or shuts off completely. In some cases, your internet service provider may even charge you a fee based on how much you exceed your data cap. None of these outcomes are ideal, which is why you should avoid internet plans with data caps at all costs.
Starlink's Residential plan doesn't have any data caps. You can stream, download, and play online as much as you want without fear of paying overage fees or having your internet shut off. The standard Roam plan, which costs $50 per month, does have a 50GB data cap. It's not ideal, but if you're on the road and don't use the internet much, you might not care. If you do care about the data limits on the Roam plan, you can fork over $165 per month for the Roam Unlimited plan. It's a lot pricier, but at least you can watch as many TikToks as you want when you're off the grid.
Starlink looks better than most routers
All routers these days look the same. They're either vertical and narrow or they're horizontal with antennas sticking up on both sides. There are some that stand out – gaming routers have a tendency to go for outlandish designs. Yet, all routers use the same materials and color schemes, which are made to blend in with your environment. Starlink doesn't try to do that.
The Starlink dish is what most people associate the service with, but you hardly ever see it since it's supposed to go on the roof. However, the included Starlink Gen 3 router goes somewhere in your home, and it stands out. It's a white rectangle that looks like it was cut from a solid block of marble. The single light on the device is the only indication that the router is on — you can tell what's wrong with the router based on the color of the light. Aside from the hidden reset button, which requires a paper clip or something similar to access, there are no other physical buttons on the device. There are only four ports: one for power, one connects to the antenna for internet access, and two are Ethernet ports for hooking up wired devices. While the minimal functionality can be frustrating for power users, the aesthetic appeal is hard to deny.