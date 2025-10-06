Starlink Could Fail If It's Adopted Nationally - Here's Why

Starlink from SpaceX provides high-speed, low-latency internet to areas of the world that otherwise would have no connection opportunities, thanks to a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites. It also makes internet access more accessible and affordable: The Starlink Mini starts at $80 per month for home internet, and $50 per month while traveling.

Many Starlink Mini users say it's worth it, especially in rural areas, despite Starlink alienating some customers by doing away with its free "pause" service feature. While it works on a piecemeal basis, from home to home, user to user, it may not be ideal for national use according to an X-Lab analysis. In fact, one report claims that Starlink can only support 6.66 households per square mile before the usable speeds fall below FCC broadband minimums.

While figuring out the math in its Starlink Capacity Analysis report, the X-Labs team found that a large density of users in a given area would "saturate the network" so much, that Starlink would be unable to deliver a minimal upload speed threshold that meets the FCC's definition of a "broadband" service. If that were the case, which seems likely, the platform would consistently fail to meet the NTIA's minimum performance requirements; which is necessary to secure funding from federal grant initiatives like the BEAD program (which Starlink is aiming to do). That also means Starlink could fail if adopted nationally, because it's unable to provide the necessary speeds and connections, without factoring in potential finance issues.