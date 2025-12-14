3 Best Free Android Apps For Learning Another Language (Other Than Duolingo)

Learning a new language is still fun and useful, despite Google Gemini helping with real-time translations when needed. Thankfully, studying a new language is more accessible than ever, thanks to apps on our phones. Android users have access to many great language-learning apps, including the famous Duolingo.

Duolingo is one of the most popular language-learning apps available. Its mascot, Duo, is a green owl that guides (or guilts) you into coming back if you skip too many lessons. The app has a big emphasis on completing exercises that force you to think in the new language, and everything in the app is gamified, giving you a feeling of progress. For example, to get you to use the app daily, Duolingo has a daily streak that grows every consecutive day you log on. The higher the streak, the more you feel like you're progressing, and the harder it is to stop since you don't want to break your hard-earned streak. Since you can add your friends and see their progress, having a higher streak is also a matter of bragging rights.

While it's fun, Duolingo is not for every learning style, which is why it's great that there are other apps. To create the following list of the three best free-to-download Android apps for learning another language, we looked at user reviews and researched online for the top options. While these apps can be downloaded for free, they require a subscription to unlock their full potential.