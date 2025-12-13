7 CISA Security Rules Every Android User Should Know

One wrong click or harmful file download can lead to serious privacy repercussions. Attackers always come up with more sophisticated techniques and tools to trick users into phishing scams. They are always on the lookout for vulnerabilities that can allow them to access sensitive information such as banking credentials, passwords, personal details, and photos. In the first quarter of 2025, the Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG) reported about 1,003,924 phishing attacks. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the primary institution responsible for protection against cyber threats, updated its Mobile Communications Best Practice Guidance in November 2025 due to increased espionage activity, especially from the People's Republic of China (PRC), and growing cyber attacks.

CISA provides general recommendations for users, such as using end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) messaging. It also suggests enabling passwordless FIDO authentication for sign-in, a stronger, phishing-proof login method, and avoiding SMS-based multi-factor authentication, which is easier for attackers to intercept. Regularly updating your device and using a password manager is also advised to stay protected. Beyond general guidance, CISA has provided Android-specific advice that it suggests be applied immediately. Due to increasing malware threats on Android – which jumped by 151% in the first half of 2025 (per Malwarebytes) — CISA is now pushing for stricter protections. Let's explore seven CISA security settings you should update right now to secure your Android device from modern cyber threats.