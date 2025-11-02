2 New Ways Your Android Phone Can Protect You From Scams

These features have been incorporated into Google Messages, the company's default messaging app for Android. While the app comes pre-installed on Pixel and Google devices, that may not be the case for other brands, such as Samsung. If you haven't already, install Google Messages on your device and set it up by connecting your Google account. It should be noted that these Google Messages features are in addition to the new Android 16 security features added recently.

The Safer Links and spam protection features are automatically built into Google Messages. As long as you have the latest version of the app, you don't have to do anything else. When a message comes in that Google flags as spam, it will auto-block the content and move it to a spam menu in the app settings, accessible from profile (icon in top right) > Spam & blocked. In addition, if a trusted contact sends a message with a suspicious link, you'll receive an alert that it was blocked.

To use the Key Verifier, open a message thread with the contact you want to verify, or simply open their profile. Tap their icon, scroll down to Verify keys, and in the sub-menu, you can scan their associated QR code, ask them to scan your code, and compare. If the verification codes match, you're talking to the right contact. You can also check if end-to-end encryption is enabled in the previous menu; you'll see a big green "on" if it's active. It's best to be near your contact to verify — you could check this over a message, but face-to-face is more secure. Overall, the verifier helps you ensure it's the right person and that communications are protected.