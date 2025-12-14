Add Two HDMI Ports To Your Raspberry Pi With This $18 Accessory
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're just getting into the world of DIY computers or you're a seasoned hobbyist who loves tinkering with tech, the Raspberry Pi has likely crossed your periphery. Or, perhaps you're already using Raspberry Pi to make your smart home even smarter. Since its introduction in 2012, the Raspberry Pi has become a staple for PC and PC-adjacent endeavors, and there are numerous Raspberry Pi accessories on the market from reliable manufacturers.
As you build out your Pi rig, adding ports might become a priority. That's where the Tuopuone PCIe to M.2 Multifunctional Adapter comes in. Available on Amazon, this $18 accessory is ideal for those looking to maximize their Raspberry Pi 5 experience. One of the biggest benefits is that the adapter converts the base Pi's micro-HDMI connections to full 4K female ports.
This bodes particularly well for those looking to wire a Pi 5 up to a 4K dual-monitor rig. And conveniently, the add-on board can be powered by either USB-C or a 5-volt terminal-block input, so you'll have plenty of flexibility when crafting your custom Pi setup.
Expanding what your Pi can do
The Tuopuone Multifunctional Adapter doesn't just add full HDMI ports to a Pi 5 — it also adds a USB-C port and M.2 NVMe capabilities. For those unaware, that means you'll be able to connect an NVMe SSD to the Pi. The adapter supports both 2230 and 2242 drive sizes, as well as Gen2 and Gen3 NVMe modes.
The addition of SSD compatibility is a big deal for any Raspberry Pi: Not only will users experience faster transfer speeds when saving files — especially when compared to SD cards — but you can also program a Pi 5 to boot its OS from the SSD. This should result in zippier boot times and across-the-board performance for the Pi 5. Adding the Tuopuone adapter to your Pi 5 is a great Raspberry Pi project for beginners, and the board comes with all the connectors and screws you'll need to get it up and running.
At the end of the day, it's an inexpensive upgrade that delivers a surprisingly big payoff. Whether you're building a tiny desktop, a media server, or just experimenting with what the Pi 5 can do, this adapter gives you room to grow — and makes the whole experience feel faster, cleaner, and far more capable.