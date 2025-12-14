Add Two HDMI Ports To Your Raspberry Pi With This $18 Accessory

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're just getting into the world of DIY computers or you're a seasoned hobbyist who loves tinkering with tech, the Raspberry Pi has likely crossed your periphery. Or, perhaps you're already using Raspberry Pi to make your smart home even smarter. Since its introduction in 2012, the Raspberry Pi has become a staple for PC and PC-adjacent endeavors, and there are numerous Raspberry Pi accessories on the market from reliable manufacturers.

As you build out your Pi rig, adding ports might become a priority. That's where the Tuopuone PCIe to M.2 Multifunctional Adapter comes in. Available on Amazon, this $18 accessory is ideal for those looking to maximize their Raspberry Pi 5 experience. One of the biggest benefits is that the adapter converts the base Pi's micro-HDMI connections to full 4K female ports.

This bodes particularly well for those looking to wire a Pi 5 up to a 4K dual-monitor rig. And conveniently, the add-on board can be powered by either USB-C or a 5-volt terminal-block input, so you'll have plenty of flexibility when crafting your custom Pi setup.