5 Free Apps That Can Replace Your Microsoft Office Subscription

Microsoft Office has long been the king of the office suite. Commonly used in the business and educational space, Microsoft Office is so ubiquitous that even non-tech people know what it is. Over the years Microsoft has evolved its office suite to include more programs and tools but also changing the way we use it.

The latest version of Microsoft Office, now known as Microsoft 365, has become a subscription service that you can pay for monthly or yearly. The cheapest Microsoft 365 Personal subscription will cost you $9.99 a month for access to Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, and the rest of the Microsoft suite of software. This is actually a 45% price hike for Microsoft 365, as Microsoft states that new AI integration into all Office apps through Copilot is the reasoning for the increase. This includes what Microsoft calls vibe working, an AI-driven way to help create documents for you.

If you want the classic Office experience, you can still purchase Microsoft Office 2024 and have lifetime offline access to the full office suite, but this version lacks regular feature updates. It also requires a hefty $149.99 fee, and while it's usually on sale, that's a lot to ask for tools that you can easily get for free. The following are some well-loved replacements for what Microsoft 365 charges an arm and a leg for, all of them completely free of charge.