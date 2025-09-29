Microsoft 365 Apps Introduce 'Vibe Working' To Make AI Agents Do Your Work For You

Forget vibe coding — Microsoft has a new idea. It's called "vibe working," and it's what the company is promising as it brings more agentic AI features to its Microsoft 365 Office apps using Microsoft Copilot. Microsoft says that Agent Mode in Excel and Word will deliver "best-in-class, AI-generated spreadsheets and documents," all with a single starting prompt. From there, the goal is for users continue to work alongside the AI agent, steering it as it completes the necessary steps to finish tasks and provide assistance.

Based on the announcement, "vibe working" will revolve around three new features. For Excel, Microsoft says users will be able to run analysis on data sets and easily create insightful documents that help them get more out of their data. A few prompt examples highlighted in the announcement include loan calculations, creating a personal budget, and even generating a financial analysis.

Word is also getting access its own version of Agent Mode, with prompts that users can send in order to create project updates, new document styles — Microsoft specifically mentions using the agent to clean up styling and branding — and even monthly report updates. You can see the full prompts that Microsoft recommends trying in the official post.