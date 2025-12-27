5 Free Android Auto Apps You Should Always Have Installed

Thanks to its seamless ability to bring your phone's apps and features to your car's infotainment system, Android Auto has become one of the most sought-after car features and is supported in nearly all new cars. It reduces your reliance on smartphones while driving and minimizes distraction. With Google Assistant, you could already do a lot with just your voice. However, the recent inclusion of Gemini AI in Android Auto will further enhance your experience with helpful new features. That said, much of what you can achieve with Android Auto depends on the apps you have installed.

While essential Android Auto apps, like Google Maps and Gasbuddy, are a great place to start, there is an extensive selection of apps in the Google Play Store to choose from. So, we have handpicked some of the most useful Android Auto apps that certainly deserve a place on your car's infotainment screen. More importantly, all our recommendations are free to download and are well-liked among Android Auto users.