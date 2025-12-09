Moving Data From Android To iPhone Is Going To Become A Lot Better

The publication says both Apple and Google told 9to5Google that they're working to make transferring data (and support for different data types) between Android and iOS easier during the device setup process. That said, if you had a Google Pixel and you just bought an iPhone (or vice-versa), you'll be able to transfer data without having to rely on too many additional steps.

So far, Google started testing it with Android Canary 2512 on all Pixel devices, while this is coming in a future iOS 26 developer beta. Since Apple is expected to release iOS 26.2 in the coming days, it's possible that Apple and Google are targeting this new experience as soon as iOS 26.3 in mid-February. Beta testing is starting for Apple also in the coming days, even as soon as next week.

At this moment, it's unclear how much more Apple and Google can improve the process of switching between operating systems. However, with the two companies suffering from antitrust scrutiny by different governments, it's only natural that they collaborate with swapping between operating systems. Besides that, Google also recently announced Pixel phones can use AirDrop with Apple devices. Still, Apple hasn't commented on that or taken down Google's workaround either.