Moving Data From Android To iPhone Is Going To Become A Lot Better
For a few years now, Android users planning to move to iPhone (or vice-versa) have had options like Move to iOS and other Android Switch apps. With these options, users can get most of their content from one operating system to the other relatively easily. Among the transferable data, users can easily get all their apps (as long as they're not paid), calendars, call logs, contacts, camera photos and videos, mail accounts, message history, voice memos, SMS, and WhatsApp content.
Besides that, both Apple and Google continue to update these apps regularly, not only to lure new customers, but also to ensure they have a straightforward experience when moving between operating systems. Still, it seems that this partnership between the two tech giants is about to get even better. According to 9to5Google, the latest Android Canary build shows that Apple and Google are making switching between Android and iPhone devices easier.
Transferring data from Android to iPhone during setup is becoming easier
The publication says both Apple and Google told 9to5Google that they're working to make transferring data (and support for different data types) between Android and iOS easier during the device setup process. That said, if you had a Google Pixel and you just bought an iPhone (or vice-versa), you'll be able to transfer data without having to rely on too many additional steps.
So far, Google started testing it with Android Canary 2512 on all Pixel devices, while this is coming in a future iOS 26 developer beta. Since Apple is expected to release iOS 26.2 in the coming days, it's possible that Apple and Google are targeting this new experience as soon as iOS 26.3 in mid-February. Beta testing is starting for Apple also in the coming days, even as soon as next week.
At this moment, it's unclear how much more Apple and Google can improve the process of switching between operating systems. However, with the two companies suffering from antitrust scrutiny by different governments, it's only natural that they collaborate with swapping between operating systems. Besides that, Google also recently announced Pixel phones can use AirDrop with Apple devices. Still, Apple hasn't commented on that or taken down Google's workaround either.