Google's New AirDrop Trick Works With Macs And iPads Too

Google made several significant announcements this week, including Gemini 3 Pro and the new Generative UI feature, the rollout of Gemini AI to Android Auto, and the launch of Nano Banana Pro, the company's newest image generator based on the same Gemini 3 Pro tech. However, Google also made a surprise announcement on Thursday that had nothing to do with generative AI products but still drew plenty of attention: Google made Quick Share work with the iPhone's AirDrop, a feature many Android and iPhone users may have dreamed of. Impressively, Google did it without Apple's help and apparently without compromising security. Quick Share to AirDrop sharing allows peer-to-peer connectivity between Pixel 10 devices and iPhones for sharing files.

Apple is backed into a corner here. On one hand, they want to kill this ASAP. On the other, they don't want another RCS-level PR and regulator war on their hands. Extremely curious what happens next. I'd lean toward Apple just blocking it and not caring. https://t.co/yX3Lwhg1KN — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 21, 2025

Apple may not like Google's ability to engineer such cross-platform functionality, as Mark Gurman pointed out on X, and it may attempt to stop it in the future. But Google's version of AirDrop works on Pixel 10 phones for now, and it may expand to more Android devices. Pixel 10 users can send files to iPhone users and receive files from them too via the Quick Share-AirDrop connection. Interestingly, the feature also supports other Apple products that can handle file transfers via the AirDrop protocol, including Macs and iPads.