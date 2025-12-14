Scientists Discovered A Connection Between Tinnitus And Sleep

In the 2022 study, scientists discovered a deeper layer of the tinnitus puzzle. Their study showed that this strange, persistent phantom sound may be linked to the way our brain behaves during sleep. Tinnitus doesn't simply go away at night, when people sleep. It seems that the phantom sound actually interacts with the brain rhythms that help us get rest. Unfortunately, tinnitus disturbs these sleep patterns. That's why many people who suffer from tinnitus report bad sleep or even a lack of it. The Oxford study revealed that the rolling waves of deep sleep calm the hyperactive neural circuits behind tinnitus. This means that tinnitus might not only affect how we sleep, sleep can affect how intense tinnitus feels.

Other studies support the findings of the Oxford neuroscientists. It seems that people who experience different loudnesses of tinnitus after sleep actually show differences in their sleep patterns. Another case-report study revealed that a person with tinnitus experienced louder noise a day after a lighter sleep. But after a long and deep sleep, their tinnitus proved to be much softer.

The connection between sleep and tinnitus suggests two things. First, tinnitus is not just a comorbid symptom of another disease (although it could be), but much more, because it affects the brain dynamics. Second, understanding the relationship between sleep and tinnitus could open doors to new treatments. If slow-wave deep sleep suppresses tinnitus activity, medicine could boost or protect this type of sleep pattern.